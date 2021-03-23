蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜滑蛋雙菇 Scramble Egg with Marmoreal Mushroom and Portobello Mushroom

1小時前

滑蛋雙菇

材料：

蛋 3隻

真姬菇 1包

大啡菇 2個

鹽 1/2茶匙

胡椒粉 1/2茶匙

牛油 4湯匙

米糠油 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 真姬菇切走根部，撕開菇條；大啡菇切片。

2. 燒熱2湯匙牛油、米糠油，加入真姬菇、大啡菇，炒5分鐘，取出。

3. 蛋攪拌均勻，將鹽、胡椒粉加入蛋。

4. 燒熱牛油，熄火，加入蛋，然後轉小火，加入真姬菇、大啡菇，炒至均勻。

Scramble Egg with Marmoreal Mushroom and Portobello Mushroom

Ingredients:

Egg 3 pcs

Marmoreal mushroom 1 pack

Portobello mushroom 2 pcs

Salt 1/2 teaspoon

Pepper 1/2 teaspoon

Butter 4 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut marmoreal mushroom root and rip. Slice portobello mushroom.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons butter and rice bran oil, put in marmoreal mushroom and portobello mushroom, stir fry 5 mins and take out.

3. Beat egg, put salt, pepper into egg.

4. Heat the butter, off the heat and put in egg, turn to low heat, put in marmoreal mushroom and portobello mushroom, stir fry until mix well.

食譜粵菜家常菜雞蛋蔬菜15分鐘以下
