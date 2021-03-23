蓮藕排骨黑豆湯

材料：

蓮藕 1條

排骨 200克

黑豆 50克

紅棗 5粒

薑 40克

米酒 3湯匙

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 黑豆浸水；蓮藕去皮、切片；薑切片。

2. 紅棗對切、去籽；排骨汆水、洗淨。

3. 將所有材料（除了米酒）加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮2小時。

4. 加入米酒，蓋上蓋，煮10分鐘，最後加入適量鹽。

Black Soybean Soup with Lotus Root and Pork Ribs

Ingredients:

Lotus root 1 pc

Pork ribs 200g

Black soybean 50g

Red jujube 5 pcs

Ginger 40g

Rice wine 3 tablespoons

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak black soybean. Peel lotus root and slice. Slice ginger.

2. Cut red jujube into two pieces and deseed, Blanch pork ribs and wash.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water (except rice wine), cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat.

4. Put in rice wine, cover the lid and cook 10 mins, finally put in some salt.

