胡椒東風螺
材料：
東風螺 600克
鹽 2湯匙
白胡椒粒 2湯匙
胡椒粉 2湯匙
米酒 5湯匙
米糠油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 將鹽加入東風螺，浸水30分鐘，然後東風螺汆水5分鐘及洗淨。
2. 燒熱米糠油，加入白胡椒粒、東風螺、米酒，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。
3. 加入胡椒粉，炒至均勻。
Stir fried Babylon Shell with Pepper
Ingredients:
Babylon shell 600g
Salt 2 tablespoons
White peppercorns 2 tablespoons
Pepper 2 tablespoons
Rice wine 5 tablespoons
Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Put salt into babylon shell and soak 30 mins, then blanch it for 5 mins and wash.
2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in white peppercorns, babylon shell and rice wine, cover the lid cook 5 mins.
3. Put in pepper, stir fry until mix well.
