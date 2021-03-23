胡椒東風螺

材料：

東風螺 600克

鹽 2湯匙

白胡椒粒 2湯匙

胡椒粉 2湯匙

米酒 5湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 將鹽加入東風螺，浸水30分鐘，然後東風螺汆水5分鐘及洗淨。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入白胡椒粒、東風螺、米酒，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

3. 加入胡椒粉，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Babylon Shell with Pepper

Ingredients:

Babylon shell 600g

Salt 2 tablespoons

White peppercorns 2 tablespoons

Pepper 2 tablespoons

Rice wine 5 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put salt into babylon shell and soak 30 mins, then blanch it for 5 mins and wash.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in white peppercorns, babylon shell and rice wine, cover the lid cook 5 mins.

3. Put in pepper, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

