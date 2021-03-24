番茄雞肉紅咖喱湯

材料：

番茄2個

杏鮑菇3隻

雞腿肉1塊

芫荽1棵

薑3片

椰漿100毫升

紅咖喱醬1湯匙

清湯1公升

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

粟粉少許

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 切薑絲，芫荽梗和葉分別切碎。杏鮑菇切半，再切片。番茄切角。

2. 雞腿肉切粗條，再切塊，加入醃料拌勻略醃。燒熱油，煎香雞肉。加薑和芫荽梗炒香，加紅咖喱醬後，先加1湯匙清湯炒勻。

3. 加入番茄，再加清湯1公升，蓋上中火煲8分鐘。開蓋，加鹽和糖，加杏鮑菇。加椰漿和芫荽即成。

Tomatoes and chicken red curry soup

Ingredients:

Tomato 2 pcs

King oyster mushroom 3 pcs

Chicken thigh 1 pc

Coriander 1 bunch

Ginger 3 slices

Coconut milk 100ml

Red curry paste 1 Tablespoon

Chicken broth 1L

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut ginger in strips. Shred coriander stem and leaves separately. Cut king oyster mushroom in slices. Cut tomato in wedges.

2. Cut chicken thigh in thick strips and then cut in chunks. Marinate chicken with marinade. Heat the oil, pan fry chicken then put in ginger, coriander stem and red curry paste. Put in 1 tablespoon of chicken broth and stir fry.

3. Put in tomato and 1L of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 8 minutes. Put in salt and sugar. Then put in king oyster mushroom, coconut milk and coriander.

