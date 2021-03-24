南瓜粉蒸肉片

材料：

南瓜200克

五花腩片150克

香辣蒸肉粉3湯匙

芫荽1棵

辣椒1隻

醃料：

糖少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉1茶匙

老抽1茶匙

生抽1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 紅椒切絲，切葱花，芫荽切碎；南瓜去籽，切薄片。

2. 五花腩片切小段，加醃料醃10分鐘，加香辣蒸肉粉拌勻。

3. 蒸碟鋪上南瓜墊底，鋪上五花腩片，放辣椒絲，隔水蒸15分鐘，加葱花和芫荽。

Steamed pork belly slices with glutinous rice flour and pumpkin

Ingredients:

Pumpkin 200g

Pork belly slices 150g

Spicy glutinous rice flour 3 Tablespoons

Coriander 1 bunch

Chili 1 pc

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut chili in strips. Shred green onion and coriander. Take out pumpkin seeds and slice it.

2. Cut pork belly slices in pieces. Marinate pork belly with marinade for 10 minutes. Mix with glutinous rice flour.

3. Put pumpkin on plate, then put on pork belly slices and chili. Steam for 15 minutes. Put on green onion and coriander.

