香葱焗魚件

材料：

鯇魚件120克

薑1塊

乾葱3粒

辣椒1條

芫荽1棵

葱2條

蛋1隻

清湯3湯匙

生抽1湯匙

糖少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許 鹽少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

做法：

1. 魚件加醃料拌勻醃10分鐘。乾葱切片，紅椒切粒，薑切薄片，芫荽和葱切段。

2. 魚件加入半隻蛋液拌勻，再加入1湯匙粟粉拌勻。燒熱油，放入魚件，將兩面煎至帶金黃，先盛起。

3. 原鑊加乾葱、薑、葱和辣椒炒香，加入魚件回鑊。下生抽和糖，加清湯3湯匙，蓋上燜2分鐘，加芫荽即可。

Braised fish with green onion

Ingredients:

Grass carp 120g

Ginger 1 pc

Shallot 3 pcs

Chili 1 pc

Coriander 1 bunch

Green onion 2 pcs

Egg 1 pc

Chicken broth 3 Tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Sugar Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate fish with marinade for 10 minutes. Slice shallot, dice chili. Cut ginger in thin slices. Cut coriander and green onion in pieces.

2. Put ½ of egg to mix with fish and put in 1 tablespoon of cornstarch. Heat the oil, pan fry fish until both sides turn golden. Pick it up.

3. Put in shallot, ginger, green onion and chili and stir fry. Put fish in pan, then put in soy sauce and sugar. Put in 3 tablespoons of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook for 2 minutes. Put in coriander.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android