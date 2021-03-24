旺菜炒蝦仁

材料：

旺菜1棵

蝦仁100克

杏鮑菇1隻

葱2條

薑2片

紅葱酥1湯匙

清湯1杯

調味：

蠔油1茶匙

糖少許

紹酒少許

粟粉水少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

粟粉少許

紹酒少許

做法：

1. 蝦仁加鹽抓洗後，用清水洗。加醃料略醃。切葱花，薑切粒，杏鮑菇切片再切條，旺菜切絲。

2. 水滾加鹽，蝦仁收細火汆水，撈起。燒熱油，爆薑葱，再加紅葱酥同炒。

3. 加入旺菜，灒紹酒，再加杏鮑菇和半杯清湯先炒菜，再加多半杯清湯，蓋上收中火燜5分鐘。開蓋，加入蝦仁，加入蠔油和糖，粟粉水收汁，加葱花。

Sautéed cabbage and shrimps

Ingredients:

Cabbage 1 pc

Shrimp 100g

King oyster mushroom 1 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Fried shallot 1 Tablespoon

Chicken broth 1 cup

Seasoning :

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Cornstarch Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Steps:

1.Put salt in shrimp and clean it with water. Marinate shrimp with marinade. Shred green onion and dice ginger. Cut king oyster mushroom and cabbage in strips.

2. Put salt in boiling water and blanch shrimp with low heat. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and green onion, put in fried shallot.

3. Put in cabbage, Shao Xing wine and king oyster mushroom. Put in ½ cup of chicken broth and stir fry first, then put in the rest of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 5 minutes.

4. Put in shrimp, oyster sauce and sugar. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in green onion.

