蝦仁玉子豆腐煲

材料：

真姬菇 1包

蝦仁 200克

玉子豆腐 2條

蒜頭 5瓣

麵粉 3湯匙

日本醬油 2湯匙

味醂 2湯匙

清酒 2湯匙

黑糖 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 將鹽、胡椒粉加入蝦仁，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 真姬菇切走根部分、撕開；蒜頭切碎。

3. 將日本醬油、味醂、清酒、黑糖、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 玉子豆腐切件，再撲上麵粉。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入玉子豆腐，煎至金黃色，取出。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炒3分鐘，加入真姬菇，炒至均勻。

7. 加入玉子豆腐、醬汁、蝦仁，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

Stewed Egg Tofu with Shrimp

Ingredients:

Marmoreal mushroom 1 pack

Shrimp meat 200g

Egg tofu 2 pcs

Garlic 5 slices

Flour 3 tablespoons

Japanese soy sauce 2 tablespoons

Mirin 2 tablespoons

Sake 2 tablespoons

Brown sugar 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Put salt and pepper into shrimp meat, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Cut marmoreal mushroom root and rip. Mince garlic.

3. Mix Japanese soy sauce, mirin, sake, brown sugar and a little water, mix well as sauce.

4. Cut egg tofu into pieces, put cornstarch into egg tofu.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in egg tofu and pan fry until golden brown and take out.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic and stir fry 3 mins. Put in marmoreal mushroom and stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in egg tofu, the sauce and shrimp meat, cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android