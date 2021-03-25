蒜香牛油脆薯

材料：

澳洲新薯 4個

蒜頭 1/2個

牛油2湯匙

米糠油 300毫升

步驟：

1. 澳洲新薯洗淨後印乾水分、切件，然後浸水30分鐘，再印乾水分。

2. 蒜頭攪碎。

3. 燒熱米糠油，以中火炸澳洲新薯8分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

4. 以大火炸澳洲新薯2分鐘，取出，瀝乾油分。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入蒜頭，炸2分鐘。

6. 加入牛油，攪拌均勻，再加入澳洲新薯，炒至均勻。

Deep fried Potato with Garlic and Butter

Ingredients:

Australian new potato 4 pcs

Garlic 1/2 pc

Butter 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 300ml

Steps

1. Wipe Australian new potato with kitchen paper after wash, cut into pieces, then soak Australian new potato 30 mins, finally wipe it with kitchen paper.

2. Mince garlic.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, deep fry Australian new potato 8 mins with mid-heat, take out and drain oil.

4. Deep fry Australian new potato 2 mins with high heat, take out and drain oil.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in garlic and deep fry 2 mins.

6. Put in butter and mix well, then put in Australian new potato, stir fry until mix well.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android