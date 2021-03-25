黑豆花生腰果皇菇素湯
材料：
黑豆 100克
花生 50克
腰果 100克
皇菇 200克
粟米 1條
紅蘿蔔 1條
鹽 適量
步驟：
1. 皇菇浸水1小時；黑豆、花生、腰果浸水。
2. 粟米切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。
3. 將所有材料放入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。
Vegan Soup with Black Soybean, Peanut, Cashew Nuts and Yellow Mushroom
Ingredients:
Black soybean 100g
Peanut 50g
Cashew nuts 100g
Yellow mushroom 200g
Corn 1 pc
Carrot 1 pc
Salt some
Steps:
1. Soak yellow mushroom 1 hour. Soak black soybean, peanut, cashew nuts.
2. Cut corn into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.
3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.
