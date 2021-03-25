黑豆花生腰果皇菇素湯

材料：

黑豆 100克

花生 50克

腰果 100克

皇菇 200克

粟米 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 皇菇浸水1小時；黑豆、花生、腰果浸水。

2. 粟米切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

3. 將所有材料放入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Vegan Soup with Black Soybean, Peanut, Cashew Nuts and Yellow Mushroom

Ingredients:

Black soybean 100g

Peanut 50g

Cashew nuts 100g

Yellow mushroom 200g

Corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak yellow mushroom 1 hour. Soak black soybean, peanut, cashew nuts.

2. Cut corn into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

