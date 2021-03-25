乾葱焗金沙骨

材料：

金沙骨 600克

乾葱 6個

蒜頭 6瓣

薑 30克

紹興酒 1湯匙

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

叉燒醬 1湯匙

生抽 1/2湯匙

糖 2湯匙

生粉 2湯匙

麵粉 2湯匙

米糠油 4湯匙

步驟：

1. 金沙骨印乾水分，將鹽、胡椒粉加入至金沙骨，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘。

2. 乾葱去皮；蒜頭去皮；薑切片。

3. 將紹興酒、叉燒醬、生抽、糖混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 將生粉、麵粉加入至金沙骨，攪拌均勻。

5. 燒熱米糠油，加入金沙骨煎至金黃色，取出。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱、薑、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

7. 加入金沙骨、醬汁，炒至均勻，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

Stewed Pork Ribs with Dried Shallot

Ingredients:

Pork ribs 600g

Dried shallot 6 pcs

Garlic 6 slices

Ginger 30g

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Char siu sauce 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Cornstarch 2 tablespoons

Flour 2 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 4 tablespoons

Steps

1. Wipe pork ribs with kitchen paper, put salt, pepper into pork ribs, mix well and marinate 30 mins.

2. Peel dried shallot. Peel garlic. Slice ginger.

3. Mix Shao xing wine, char siu sauce, soy sauce, sugar, mix well as sauce.

4. Put cornstarch, flour into pork ribs, mix well.

5. Heat the rice bran oil, put in pork ribs and pan fry until golden brown and take out.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in dried shallot, ginger, garlic, stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in pork ribs and the sauce, stir fry until mix well, cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

