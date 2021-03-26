姬松茸螺頭湯

材料：

甘筍1條

粟米1條

排骨400克

乾螺頭5粒

蜜棗1粒

薑2片

姬松茸30克

杞子1湯匙 水3.5公升

鹽少許

做法：

1. 排骨冷水下鍋，汆水。螺頭、姬松茸、杞子和蜜棗浸水。甘筍削皮，滾刀切塊，粟米切段。

2. 煲滾水3.5公升，加入薑、甘筍、粟米、排骨、蜜棗、杞子、螺頭，再加入姬松茸連水。蓋上，收中細火煲2小時，加鹽調味。

Blaze mushroom and conch soup

Ingredients:

Carrot 1 pc

Sweet corn 1 pc

Spareribs 400g

Dried conch 5 pcs

Dried sweet date 1pc

Ginger 2 slices

Dried blaze mushroom 30g

Wolfberries 1 Tablespoon

Water 3.5L

Salt Little

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it. Soak dried conch, blaze mushroom, wolfberries and sweet date. Peel carrot and cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces.

2. Boil 3.5L of water.Put in ginger, carrot, sweet corn, spareribs, sweet date, wolfberries, conch and blaze mushroom with water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 2 hours. Put in salt.

