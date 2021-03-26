酥炸芝士豬肉卷

材料：

五花腩片150克

芝士2片

蛋1隻

粗粒番薯粉100克

做法：

1. 蛋打勻，芝士切粗條，每三塊五花腩片重叠成一排。

2. 每份放上芝士條捲起，沾上蛋漿和番薯粉，放十分鐘回潮。

3. 燒熱油，半煎炸豬肉卷，反轉煎另一面。

Fried cheese and pork belly rolls

Ingredients:

Pork belly slice 150g

Cheese 2 slices

Egg 1 pc

Coarse sweet potato starch 100g

Steps:

1. Beat the egg. Cut cheese in strips. Put 3 pieces of pork belly together.

2. Put on cheese and roll pork belly slice. Put pork belly on egg and starch and set for 10 minutes.

3. Heat the oil, fry the pork roll. Turn to another side.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android