香辣煮鯧魚

材料：

鯧魚1條

甜紅椒2隻

芫荽1棵

鹽少許

醬汁：

辣豆瓣醬1湯匙

白醋1湯匙

魚露1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

糖半茶匙

胡椒粉少許

麻油少許

做法：

1. 芫荽葉梗分開，芫荽梗切碎，甜紅椒切粒。魚身兩面淺割幾刀，內外抹鹽，拍上粟粉。

2. 燒熱油，放入魚煎先不要動，直至開始硬身，反轉煎另一面至熟，盛起先上碟。

3. 原鑊炒紅椒和芫菜梗，加2湯匙清湯先炒開，再加入半杯清湯，加醬汁材料煮滾，加粟粉水收汁，淋上魚身。

Fried pomfret with spicy sauce

Ingredients:

Pomfret 1 pc

Red bell pepper 2 pcs

Coriander 1 bunch

Salt Little

Sauce:

Spicy bean paste 1 Tablespoons

White vinegar 1 Tablespoon

Fish sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Pepper Little

Sesame oil Little

Steps:

1. Separate coriander leaves and stem. Chop coriander stems. Dice red bell pepper. Cut fish surface slightly and marinate both sides of fish with salt. Put on cornstarch.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry fish and do not move frequently. Turn to another side when set.

3. Stir fry red bell pepper and coriander stem. Put in 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth and stir fry. Then put ½ cup of chicken broth. Put in ingredients of sauce and boil it. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Pour the sauce on fish.

