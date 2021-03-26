醬燒京葱茄子

材料：

茄子1條

薯仔1個

京葱半條

蒜頭2瓣

磨豉醬1湯匙

甜麵醬1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

糖少許

水2湯匙

做法：

1. 京葱切粒，蒜頭切碎。薯仔削皮，切片再切條。

2. 茄子切段再切條，油炸至熟。薯仔油炸至金黃，撈起。

3. 燒熱油，爆京葱和蒜頭，加入磨豉醬、甜麵醬炒香，再加入紹酒和糖，再加入2湯匙水炒勻。薯仔和茄子回鑊同炒。

Sauteed spring onion and eggplants

Ingredients:

Eggplant 1 pc

Potato 1 pc

Spring onion ½ pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Coarse bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Sweet bean paste 1 Tablespoon

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Sugar Little

Water 2 Tablespoons

Steps:

1. Dice spring onion and shred garlic. Peel potato and slice it, then cut it in strips. Cut eggplant in pieces then cut in strips.

2. Deep fry eggplant and potato separately.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry spring onion and garlic. Put in coarse bean paste and sweet bean paste and stir fry. Put in Shao Xing wine and sugar. Put in 2 Tablespoons of water. Stir fry with potato and eggplant.

