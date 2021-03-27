酸辣湯魚

材料：

紅鱲魚 1條

番茄 2個

薑 1小件

菠蘿 1/4個

葱 3條

芹菜 適量

鵝蒂 適量

辣椒 1條

雞粉 2茶匙

糖 2茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

魚露 2湯匙

青檸 4個

做法：

1. 番茄切角；薑切片；菠蘿去皮起肉去心，切片；葱、芹菜及鵝蒂切段；辣椒切片，備用。

2. 紅鱲魚清洗乾淨，確保魚肚內的血水及髒物全清除，在魚身兩面分別割兩三刀，然後放入滾水中煮五分鐘。

3. 接着加入番茄及菠蘿進去，蓋上蓋煲三分鐘。

4. 魚熟後，即可加入辣椒，接着下雞粉、鹽、糖及魚露調味。

5. 待湯再次滾起，加入芹菜、葱及鵝蒂進去煮滾。熄火，把青檸榨汁後加進湯內，即可上枱享用。

Hot and Sour Fish Soup

Ingredients:

Red sea bream 1 pc

Tomato 2 pcs

Ginger 1 pc, small

Whole Pineapple 1/4 pc

Scallion 3 stalks

Chinese celery some

Culantro some

Chilli pepper 1 pc

Chicken powder 2 tsp

Sugar 2 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Fish sauce 2 tsp

Lime 4 pcs

Method:

1. Quarter tomatoes; slice ginger; peel, core and slice pineapple; cut scallion, Chinese celery and culantro in sections; slice chilli pepper, set aside.

2. Rinse red sea bream, make sure all the blood and slime inside is thoroughly cleaned, then cut two to three slits on both sides of the fish, cook in boiling water for five minutes.

3. Add tomato and pineapple, cover lid and cook three minutes.

4. When the fish is cooked, add chilli pepper, season with chicken powder, salt, sugar and fish sauce.

5. When the soup boils, add Chinese celery, scallion and culantro, bring to a boil. Turn off heat, add lime juice and serve.

