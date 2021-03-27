青芒果沙律

材料：

青芒果 1-2個

紅蘿蔔 1/2條

紫洋葱 1/4個

越南香葉 適量

薄荷葉 適量

炸乾葱 適量

花生碎 適量

腰果碎 適量

沙律汁：

豉油 70毫升

椰糖 20克

青檸汁 100毫升

做法：

1. 豉油倒入小鍋中，加入椰糖一起加熱，煮至椰糖溶化，即可盛起攤涼，然後加入青檸汁拌勻成沙律汁。

2. 紅蘿蔔及青芒果去皮後刨絲；紫洋葱切幼絲；越南香葉切絲；薄荷摘下葉子切碎。

3. 把青芒果、紅蘿蔔、紫洋葱、越南香葉及薄荷葉放置在大碗裏，加入兩湯勺沙律汁，用手輕力拌勻。

4. 上碟，撒上炸乾葱、花生碎及腰果碎即可。

Green Mango Salad

Ingredients:

Green mango 1-2 pcs

Carrot 1/2 pc

Red onion 1/4 pc

Vietnamese coriander some

Mint leaves some

Fried shallots some

Peanuts some, chopped

Cashew nuts some, chopped

Dressing:

Soy sauce 70ml

Palm sugar 20g

Lime juice 100 ml

Method:

1. Prepare salad dressing. In a saucepan, add soy sauce and palm sugar, melt sugar in low heat, transfer to a bowl to cool, add lime juice, mix well.

2. Peel and grate carrot and green mango; thinly slice red onion and Vietnamese coriander; pluck the mint leaves from stalks then mince.

3. Add green mango, carrot, red onion, Vietnamese coriander and mint leaves into a large bowl, add 2 ladle of salad dressing, mix gently with hand.

4. Transfer to a plate, garnish with fried shallot, chopped peanuts and cashew nuts, serve.

