青芒果沙律
材料：
青芒果 1-2個
紅蘿蔔 1/2條
紫洋葱 1/4個
越南香葉 適量
薄荷葉 適量
炸乾葱 適量
花生碎 適量
腰果碎 適量
沙律汁：
豉油 70毫升
椰糖 20克
青檸汁 100毫升
做法：
1. 豉油倒入小鍋中，加入椰糖一起加熱，煮至椰糖溶化，即可盛起攤涼，然後加入青檸汁拌勻成沙律汁。
2. 紅蘿蔔及青芒果去皮後刨絲；紫洋葱切幼絲；越南香葉切絲；薄荷摘下葉子切碎。
3. 把青芒果、紅蘿蔔、紫洋葱、越南香葉及薄荷葉放置在大碗裏，加入兩湯勺沙律汁，用手輕力拌勻。
4. 上碟，撒上炸乾葱、花生碎及腰果碎即可。
Green Mango Salad
Ingredients:
Green mango 1-2 pcs
Carrot 1/2 pc
Red onion 1/4 pc
Vietnamese coriander some
Mint leaves some
Fried shallots some
Peanuts some, chopped
Cashew nuts some, chopped
Dressing:
Soy sauce 70ml
Palm sugar 20g
Lime juice 100 ml
Method:
1. Prepare salad dressing. In a saucepan, add soy sauce and palm sugar, melt sugar in low heat, transfer to a bowl to cool, add lime juice, mix well.
2. Peel and grate carrot and green mango; thinly slice red onion and Vietnamese coriander; pluck the mint leaves from stalks then mince.
3. Add green mango, carrot, red onion, Vietnamese coriander and mint leaves into a large bowl, add 2 ladle of salad dressing, mix gently with hand.
4. Transfer to a plate, garnish with fried shallot, chopped peanuts and cashew nuts, serve.
