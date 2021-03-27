酸子炒蟹

材料：

越南肉蟹 1隻

黃波椒 1/2個

紅波椒 1/2個

紫洋葱 1/2個

芹菜 適量

葱 適量

生粉 5湯匙

胡椒粉 少許

鹽 少許

糖 少許

魚露 少許

酸子醬汁：

酸子 50-60克

蒜頭 6-8瓣

乾葱 2-3粒

薑 適量

水 50毫升

片糖 1塊

雞粉 1/2茶匙

鹽 1/2茶匙

魚露 1.5茶匙

做法：

1. 酸子先用熱水浸泡半小時，然後把筋取出，保留酸核，用手搓溶在水中，備用。

2. 黃波椒及紅波椒切條；紫洋葱切片；芹菜及葱切段；蒜頭、乾葱及薑剁碎，備用。

3. 肉蟹先在中間背部斬一刀，掀開蟹蓋，把內裏的沙囊清除，清除蟹肺，斬斷蟹箝，接着沖洗乾淨後再斬件，蟹箝要用刀拍碎蟹殼。

4. 先製作酸子醬汁。燒熱油，下薑、乾葱及一半蒜茸爆香，爆至香氣出，加酸子連浸水倒入鍋，再加多50毫升清水一起煮。下片糖邊攪拌邊煮，片糖煮溶後，下雞粉、鹽及魚露調味，煮滾後即可熄火備用。

5. 蟹件拍上生粉，然後逐一放入熱油裏炸；先下蟹箝炸熟，因為需時較長，再加入餘下所有蟹件。炸好後，盛起備用。

6. 另燒熱鑊，下少許油，先炒香蒜茸，接着加蟹件一起炒，然後下大約三湯匙酸子醬汁進去，下少許水一起炒勻。

7. 下胡椒粉、鹽、糖及魚露調味，再把葱、紫洋葱、芹菜、紅黃波椒加進去炒勻，即可上碟。

Stir-Fried Crab with Tamarind Sauce

Ingredients:

Vietnamese mud crab 1 pc

Yellow bell pepper 1/2 pc

Red bell pepper 1/2 pc

Red onion 1/2 pc

Chinese celery some

Scallion some

Corn starch 5 tbsp

White pepper little

Salt little

Sugar little

Fish sauce little

Tamarind sauce:

Tamarind 50-60g

Garlic 6-8 cloves

Shallot 2-3 pcs

Ginger some

Water 50ml

Raw slab sugar 1 pc

Chicken powder 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Fish sauce 1.5 tsp

Method:

1. Soak tamarind in hot water for 1/2 hr, remove the fibrous threads while keeping the seeds, then squeeze the seeds in water, set aside.

2. Slice yellow and red bell pepper into strips; slice red onion; cut Chinese celery and scallion into sections; mince garlic, shallot and ginger, set aside.

3. Chop mud crab along the midline, snap the top off, remove the stomach and gills, chop off the claws, rinse and then chop the body into pieces, smash the claw with a blade.

4. Prepare tamarind sauce. Heat oil in a wok, sauté ginger, shallot and half of the garlic until fragrant, add tamarind seeds with the liquid, pour in 50ml of water. Add slab sugar, keep stirring until it melts, then season with chicken powder, salt and fish sauce, bring to a boil, then turn off heat and set aside.

5. Dust crab with corn starch, slide into boiling oil piece by piece; deep fry the claws first as they take longer to cook, the slide in the rest of the crab. Drain.

6. Heat another wok, drizzle in oil, sauté minced garlic, then add the deep fried crab, add 3 tbsp of tamarind sauce and a little water, mix well.

7. Season with pepper, salt, sugar and fish sauce, stir in Chinese celery, scallion, red onion, red and yellow bell peppers, mix well and serve.

