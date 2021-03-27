魚露煎雞

材料：

雞 1隻

白酒 適量

魚露 1茶匙

醃料：

乾葱 5-6粒

蒜茸 1-1.5個

雞粉 2茶匙

鹽 1茶匙

魚露 4茶匙

做法：

1. 雞買回來後先浸在加了鹽及酒的水中，浸大約半小時，然後清洗乾淨。在中間剖開，把雞的內臟及肥膏去掉，清理乾淨，然後用叉插數下雞腔。

2. 每粒乾葱切成三份，蒜頭切半。把切好的乾葱及蒜頭，放到雞裏，下雞粉、鹽及魚露，然後抹勻雞隻內外，醃半小時。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，先把雞腔肉向下，按着煎至定型後翻轉，把剛剛的蒜頭乾葱放進鑊裏，轉細火，煎半小時。

4. 接着灒少許白酒、魚露，再煮約15分鐘。

5. 把雞取出攤涼少許再斬件，即可上碟。

Pan-Fried Chicken with Fish Sauce

Ingredients:

Whole chicken 1 pc

White wine some

Fish sauce 1 tsp

Marinade:

Shallot 5-6 pcs

Garlic 1-1.5 bulb, minced

Chicken powder 2 tsp

Salt 1 tsp

Fish sauce 4 tsp

Method:

1. Soak chicken in water with salt and wine for 1/2 hour, then rinse thoroughly. Slit the chicken in the middle, remove innards and fat, rinse, then pierce the chicken with a fork several times.

2. Cut each shallot in three, half the garlic cloves. Stuff the sliced shallot and garlic inside the chicken, rub the chicken both inside and out with chicken powder, salt and fish sauce, marinate for 1/2 hour.

3. Drizzle oil in a heated wok, pan fry the chicken with the flesh side down first, turn over once it is set, add the shallot and garlic into the wok, turn to low heat, pan fry for 1/2 hr.

4. Drizzle with white wine and fish sauce, cook a further 15 mins.

5. Remove chicken from wok, set aside to cool a little, chop into pieces and serve.

