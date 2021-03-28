榨菜豆卜蒸牛肉

材料：

牛肉 200克

豆卜 10件

榨菜 30克

生抽 1茶匙

糖2湯匙

油 1湯匙

生粉 1/2湯匙

步驟：

1. 將生抽、糖、少許水加入牛肉，攪拌均勻。

2. 加入油，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，再加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

3. 豆卜對切；榨菜切絲。

4. 將榨菜、豆卜加入至牛肉，攪拌均勻。

5. 將牛肉擺上碟，以大火蒸10分鐘。

Steamed Beef with Hot Pickled Mustard and Tofu Puffs

Ingredients:

Beef 200g

Tofu puffs 10 pcs

Hot pickled mustard 30g

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Oil 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1/2 tablespoon

Steps

1. Put soy sauce, sugar, a little water into beef, mix well.

2. Put in oil and mix well, marinate 30 mins, then put in cornstarch and mix well.

3. Cut tofu puffs into two pieces. Shred hot pickled mustard.

4. Put in hot pickled mustard, tofu puffs into beef and mix well.

5. Put beef on the plate, steam 10 mins with high heat.

