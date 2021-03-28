青紅蘿蔔鮮魚湯

材料：

青蘿蔔 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

紅衫魚 600克

薑 50克

南北杏 20克

鹽 適量

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 青蘿蔔去皮、切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

2. 薑切片；紅衫魚印乾水分。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入紅衫魚，煎至全熟。

4. 加入滾水、薑、青蘿蔔、紅蘿蔔、南北杏。

5. 蓋上蓋，以中火煲45分鐘，最後加入適量鹽。

Fresh Fish Soup with Carrot and Green Radish

Ingredients:

Green radish 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Golden threadfin bream 600g

Ginger 50g

Apricot kernel 20g

Salt some

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Peel green radish and cut into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

2. Slice ginger. Wipe golden threadfin bream with kitchen paper.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in golden threadfin bream, pan fry until well done.

4. Put in boiled water and ginger, green radish, carrot and apricot kernel.

5. Cover the lid and cook for 45 mins with mid-heat, finally put in some salt.

