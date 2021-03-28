麻辣百頁豆腐

材料：

百頁豆腐 2/3盒

蝦米 30克

薑 20克

蒜頭 5瓣

豆瓣醬 1湯匙

乾辣椒 3隻

辣椒 1隻

榨菜 20克

花椒粉 1茶匙

雞湯 200毫升

冰糖 50克

米酒 3湯匙

生抽 1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 百頁豆腐切件；蝦米切碎；薑切碎；蒜頭切碎。

2. 乾辣椒切粒；辣椒切粒；榨菜切碎。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入蝦米、薑、乾辣椒，炒至均勻。

4. 加入辣椒、榨菜、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

5. 加入豆瓣醬，花椒粉，炒2分鐘。

6. 加入雞湯、冰糖、米酒、生抽，蓋上蓋，煮至滾起。

7. 加入百頁豆腐，蓋上蓋，煮15分鐘。

Stewed Shutter Bean Curd with Sichuan Spicy

Ingredients:

Shutter bean curd 2/3 box

Dried shrimps 30g

Ginger 20g

Garlic 5 slices

Chilli bean sauce 1 tablespoon

Dried hot pepper 3 pcs

Hot pepper 1 pc

Hot pickled mustard 20g

Paprika powder 1 teaspoon

Chicken soup 200ml

Rock sugar 50g

Rice wine 3 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut shutter bean curd into pieces. Mince dried shrimps. Mince ginger. Mince garlic.

2. Dice dried hot pepper. Dice hot pepper. Dice hot pickled mustard.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in dried shrimps, ginger, dried hot pepper, stir fry until mix well.

4. Put in hot pepper, hot pickled mustard, garlic, stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in chilli bean sauce, paprika powder, stir fry 2 mins.

6. Put in chicken soup, rock sugar, rice wine, soy sauce, cover the lid and cook until boiling.

7. Put in shutter bean curd, cover the lid and cook 15 mins.

