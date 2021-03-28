沙茶蒜香金菇蠔仔煲

材料：

蒜頭 1個

金菇 1包

蠔仔 300克

薑 20克

生抽 1茶匙

沙茶醬 2湯匙

糖 2茶匙

蠔油 1茶匙

生粉 3湯匙

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 薑切碎；蒜頭攪碎。

2. 金菇切走根部、撕開。

3. 將生粉加入至蠔仔，攪拌均勻，再洗淨。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入一半蒜頭，炸至金黃色，取出。

5. 將炸過的蒜頭、沙茶醬、生抽、糖、蠔油、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

6. 燒熱米糠油，加入薑、金菇，炒至均勻，再加入一半醬汁炒勻。

7. 加入蠔仔、餘下醬汁和蒜頭，蓋上蓋，煮8分鐘。

Stewed Oyster with Garlic, Enoki Mushroom and Satay Sauce

Ingredients:

Garlic 1 pc

Enoki mushroom 1 pack

Oyster 300g

Ginger 20g

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Satay sauce 2 tablespoons

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Oyster 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 3 tablespoons

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Mince ginger. Mince garlic.

2. Cut enoki mushroom root and rip it.

3. Put cornstarch into oyster and mix well, then wash oyster.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in a half of garlic, deep fry until golden brown and take out.

5. Mix deep fried garlic, satay sauce, soy sauce, sugar, oyster sauce, a little water, mix well as sauce.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, put in ginger, enoki mushroom and stir fry until mix well, then put in a half of the sauce, stir fry until mix well.

7. Put in oyster, the rest of the sauce and garlic, cover the lid, cook for 8 mins.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android