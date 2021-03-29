黃金肉丸粟米羹

材料：

即食粟米湯1盒

豬肉碎150克

鹹蛋2隻

雞湯 50毫升

水50毫升

鹽3茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

胡椒粉3茶匙

糖2茶匙

蠔油2茶匙

生粉2茶匙

麻油1茶匙

步驟：

1. 分開鹹蛋黃、鹹蛋白，鹹蛋黃切碎，鹹蛋白打勻。

2. 將糖、2茶匙鹽、1茶匙胡椒粉、蠔油、生粉、麻油加入豬肉碎，醃10分鐘。

3. 加入鹹蛋黃，攪拌均勻，搓成肉丸。

4. 燒熱鑊，加入粟米湯，炒1分鐘，再加入雞湯、水，煮至滾起，加入肉丸，以中火煮7分鐘。

5. 加入1茶匙鹽、黑胡椒、胡椒粉、鹹蛋白，熄火，攪拌均勻。

Corn Soup with Salted Egg and Meat Ball

Ingredients:

Sweet corn cream style 1 box

Minced pork 150g

Salted egg 2 pcs

Chicken soup 50ml

Water 50ml

Salt 3 teaspoons

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Pepper 3 teaspoons

Sugar 2 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 2 teaspoons

Cornstarch 2 teaspoons

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Separate salted egg yolk and salted egg white, mince salted egg yolk and beat salted egg white.

2. Put sugar, 2 teaspoons salt, 1 teaspoon pepper, oyster sauce, cornstarch, sesame oil into minced pork, marinate 10 mins.

3. Put in salted egg yolk and mix well and roll as meat ball.

4. Heat the pan, put in sweet corn cream style, stir fry 1 min, then put in chicken soup and water, cook until boiling, put in meat ball and cook 7 mins with mid-heat.

5. Put in 1 teaspoon salt, black pepper, pepper, salted egg white. Off the heat and mix well.

