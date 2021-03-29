芝士奶油燴三文魚

材料：

三文魚1件

洋葱1/2個

乾葱2粒

蘆筍4條

巴馬臣芝士4湯匙

牛油 60克

椰奶100克

紅椒粉2茶匙

白酒3湯匙

雞湯50毫升

百里香2條

鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

步驟：

1. 三文魚印乾水分，加入鹽、黑椒。

2. 洋葱切粒；乾葱切粒；蘆筍刨皮，切去尾部。

3. 燒熱1片牛油，加入蘆筍炒2分鐘，取出。

4. 燒熱原鑊，加入三文魚、百里香，煎三文魚至半熟，取出。

5. 原鑊燒熱餘下牛油，加入洋葱炒1分鐘，再加入乾葱煮2分鐘，再倒入白酒煮2分鐘，下雞湯、椰奶再煮2分鐘。

6. 加入巴馬臣芝士、少許鹽、黑椒、三文魚，煮30秒，再加入百里香、紅椒粉。

7. 將蘆筍、醬料放入碟，擺上三文魚、百里香。

Braised Salmon with Cheese and Butter

Ingredients:

Salmon 1 pc

Onion 1/2 pc

Dried shallot 2 pcs

Asparagus 4 pcs

Parmesan cheese 4 tablespoons

Butter 60g

Coconut milk 100g

Paprika 2 teaspoons

White wine 3 tablespoons

Chicken soup 50ml

Thyme 2 pcs

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Wipe salmon with kitchen paper, put in salt and black pepper.

2. Dice onion. Dice dried shallot. Peel asparagus and cut the tail.

3. Heat 1 slice of butter, put in asparagus and stir fry 2 mins and take out.

4. Heat the same pan and put in salmon, thyme, pan fry salmon until half cooked and take out.

5. Heat the rest of butter with the same pan, put in onion and stir fry 1 min, put in dried shallot and cook 2 mins, then put in white wine and cook 2 mins, put in chicken soup and coconut milk, cook 2 mins.

6. Put in parmesan cheese, a little salt and black pepper, put in salmon and cook 30 seconds, then put in thyme and paprika.

7. Put in asparagus and the sauce on the plate, finally put in salmon and thyme.

