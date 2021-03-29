法式鴨胸鵝肝卷伴士多啤梨醬

材料：

鴨胸1件

鵝肝2片

風乾火腿3片

豆苗50克

牛油30克

鹽2.5茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

士多啤梨 4粒

意大利黑醋2湯匙

水1湯匙

糖1湯匙

錫紙2張

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 鴨胸切片，用棍壓成薄片，再印乾水分。

2. 鵝肝切粒，加入鹽、黑椒。

3. 水中加入鹽，加入士多啤梨，然後去蒂、對切。

4. 燒熱牛油，加入豆苗炒1分鐘，加入少許鹽、黑椒，取出。

5. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入鵝肝粒煎3分鐘，取出。

6. 將鴨胸放在錫紙上，加入風乾火腿、豆苗、鵝肝，捲起，再用錫紙包起。

7. 燒熱米糠油，加入士多啤梨、意大利黑醋、水、糖、鹽，煮2分鐘，取出。

8. 取出鴨胸卷，燒熱米糠油，加入鴨胸卷煎至熟透。

9. 將士多啤梨醬汁加入碟，加入鴨胸卷，再淋上醬汁。

French Duck Breast and Foie Gras Roll with Strawberry Sauce

Ingredients:

Duck breast 1 pc

Foie gras 2 slices

Parma ham 3 slices

Bean sprouts 50g

Butter 30g

Salt 2.5 teaspoons

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Strawberry 4 pcs

Balsamic vinegar 2 tablespoons

Water 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Aluminium foil 2 pcs

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Slice duck breast and smack with stick, then wipe with kitchen paper.

2. Dice foie gras, put in salt and black pepper.

3. Put salt into water, soak strawberry, then remove strawberry stem and cut into two pieces.

4. Heat the butter, put in bean sprouts and stir fry 1 min, then put in a little salt and black pepper and take out.

5. Heat the rice bran oil with the same pan, put in diced foie gras and pan fry 3 mins and take out.

6. Put duck breast into aluminium foil, put in Parma ham, bean sprouts and foie gras and roll up, then use aluminium foil roll up.

7. Heat the rice bran oil, put in strawberry, balsamic vinegar, water, sugar, salt, cook for 2 mins and take out.

8. Take out duck breast roll, heat the rice bran oil, put in duck breast roll and pan fry until well done.

9. Put the strawberry sauce on the plate, then put in duck breast roll and add the sauce on the top.

