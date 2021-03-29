白酒巴馬火腿蒸蘆筍

材料：

巴馬火腿3片

蘆筍8條

秀珍菇100克

白酒2湯匙

雞湯3湯匙

檸檬 1/2個

黑椒2茶匙

鹽1茶匙

牛油30克

焗爐紙2張

步驟：

1. 巴馬火腿切絲；蘆筍刨皮，切去尾部；檸檬切片。

2. 將蘆筍、秀珍菇放在焗爐紙上，加入巴馬火腿、黑椒、鹽、牛油，摺起焗爐紙。

3. 加入白酒、雞湯、檸檬，包起，再包上另一張焗爐紙，以大火蒸3分鐘。

Steamed Asparagus with White Wine and Parma Ham

Ingredients:

Parma ham 3 slices

Asparagus 8 pcs

Oyster mushroom 100g

White wine 2 tablespoons

Chicken soup 3 tablespoons

Lemon 1/2 pc

Black pepper 2 teaspoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Butter 30g

Parchment paper 2 pcs

Steps:

1. Shred Parma ham. Peel asparagus and cut the tail. Slice lemon.

2. Put asparagus and oyster mushroom into parchment paper, put in Parma ham, black pepper, salt and butter, wrap around parchment paper.

3. Put in white wine, chicken soup and lemon, then roll up, cover with other parchment paper, steam 3 mins with high heat.

