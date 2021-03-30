麻辣薯仔雞翼

材料：

雞中翼9隻

洋葱半個

三色甜椒各1/4個

薯仔2個

蒜頭2瓣

乾辣椒6隻

清湯1杯

調味：

麻辣醬1湯匙

紹酒1茶匙

老抽1茶匙

糖 半茶匙

生抽1湯匙

粟粉水少許

花椒油1茶匙

醃料：

糖少許

胡椒粉少許

生抽1湯匙

老抽1茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

粟粉少許

做法：

1. 薯仔削皮，切塊。三色甜椒去籽，切塊。洋葱切塊，蒜頭拍碎。

2. 雞翼剪開兩半，加醃料拌勻醃10分鐘。燒熱油，煎雞翼至兩面金黃，先盛起。

3. 原鑊爆蒜頭和洋葱，加入辣椒乾和麻辣醬。雞翼回鑊，加入薯仔同炒勻，加紹酒、老抽、糖、生抽，加清湯1杯。蓋上，收中火燜10分鐘。

4. 加入三色椒，開大火煮滾。加粟粉水收汁，加花椒油拌勻。

Braised wingettes with spicy chili sauce

Ingredients:

Wingette 9 pcs

Onion 1/2 pc

3 colour bell peppers ¼ each

Potato 2 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Dried chili 6 pcs

Chicken broth 1 cup

Seasoning:

Spicy sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch water little

Sichuan pepper oil 1 teaspoon

Marinade:

Sugar little

Pepper little

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch little

Steps:

1. Peel potato and cut in chunks. Take out bell pepper seeds and cut in chunks. Cut onion in chunks. Shred garlic.

2. Cut wingette in half. Marinate wingette with marinade for 10 minutes. Heat the oil, pan fry wingette. Take it out when turn golden.

3. Stir fry garlic and onion, then put in dried chili and chili sauce. Put back wingette in pan, then stir fry with potato. Put in Shao Xing wine, dark soy sauce, sugar, soy sauce and 1 cup of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 10 minutes.

4. Put in 3 colour bell peppers in high heat. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in Sichuan pepper oil, stir well.

