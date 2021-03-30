香煎紅咖喱魚餅

材料：

鯪魚滑200克

蛋1隻

芫荽1棵

豬肉碎50克

紅葱酥1湯匙

紅咖喱醬1湯匙

粟粉1茶匙

麻油半茶匙

做法：

1. 芫荽切碎，打蛋。大碗加入鯪魚肉、豬肉碎，再加入紅葱酥、芫荽、紅咖喱醬 、粟粉、半隻蛋液和麻油拌勻。用手順時針快速拌勻，撻打。

2. 燒熱油，加入鯪魚混合物至鑊中，壓平至約1厘米厚。

3. 中細火慢煎至成形，用碟協助反轉，繼續煎另一面，取出切件。

Pan fried fish cakes with red curry

Ingredients:

Minced mud carp 200g

Egg 1 pc

Coriander 1 bunch

Minced pork 50g

Fried shallot 1 tablespoon

Red curry paste 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Shred coriander. Beat the egg, Mix minced mud carp, minced pork, fried shallot, coriander and red curry paste and cornstarch. Put in ½ of egg and sesame oil. Stir the mixture with hand quickly. Flog the mixture.

2. Heat the oil, put in mixture and flatten it on pan with a thickness of 1cm.

3. Pan fry in mid-low heat. Turn to another side with plate, pan fry until done. Cut in pieces and serve.

