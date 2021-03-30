香煎紅咖喱魚餅
材料：
鯪魚滑200克
蛋1隻
芫荽1棵
豬肉碎50克
紅葱酥1湯匙
紅咖喱醬1湯匙
粟粉1茶匙
麻油半茶匙
做法：
1. 芫荽切碎，打蛋。大碗加入鯪魚肉、豬肉碎，再加入紅葱酥、芫荽、紅咖喱醬 、粟粉、半隻蛋液和麻油拌勻。用手順時針快速拌勻，撻打。
2. 燒熱油，加入鯪魚混合物至鑊中，壓平至約1厘米厚。
3. 中細火慢煎至成形，用碟協助反轉，繼續煎另一面，取出切件。
Pan fried fish cakes with red curry
Ingredients:
Minced mud carp 200g
Egg 1 pc
Coriander 1 bunch
Minced pork 50g
Fried shallot 1 tablespoon
Red curry paste 1 tablespoon
Cornstarch 1 teaspoon
Sesame oil ½ teaspoon
Steps:
1. Shred coriander. Beat the egg, Mix minced mud carp, minced pork, fried shallot, coriander and red curry paste and cornstarch. Put in ½ of egg and sesame oil. Stir the mixture with hand quickly. Flog the mixture.
2. Heat the oil, put in mixture and flatten it on pan with a thickness of 1cm.
3. Pan fry in mid-low heat. Turn to another side with plate, pan fry until done. Cut in pieces and serve.
-----------------------------
《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多