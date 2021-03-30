茶樹菇蟲草花湯
材料：
蟲草花20克
茶樹菇30克
淮山3片
蜜棗2粒
排骨400克
白背黑木耳1朵
甘筍1條
粟米1條
黨參10克
白朮5片
北茋10克
鹽少許
水3.5公升
做法：
1. 排骨冷水入鍋，汆水。所有藥材浸水，甘筍以滾刀切塊。粟米切段。
2. 煲滾水，加排骨、甘筍、粟米 、蜜棗，還有全部藥材。蓋上，收中細火煲2小時，加鹽調味。
Agrocybe aegerita and Cordyceps flowers soup
Ingredients:
Dried Cordyceps flowers 20g
Dried Agrocybe aegerita 30g
Dried Chinese yam 3 slices
Dried sweet date 2 pcs
Spareribs 400g
Dried black fungus 1 pc
Carrot 1 pc
Sweet corn 1 pc
Pilose Asiabell 10g
Largehead Atractylodes Rh. 5 slices
Radix Astragali 10g
Salt little
Water 3.5 L
Steps:
1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it. Soak the Chinese medicine. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces.
2. Boil 3.5 L of water, put in spareribs, carrot, sweet corn and dried sweet date. Then put in all Chinese medicine. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 2 hours. Put in salt.
