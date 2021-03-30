蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜茶樹菇蟲草花湯 Agrocybe aegerita and Cordyceps flowers soup

1小時前

茶樹菇蟲草花湯

材料：

蟲草花20克

茶樹菇30克

淮山3片

蜜棗2粒

排骨400克

白背黑木耳1朵

甘筍1條

粟米1條

黨參10克

白朮5片

北茋10克

鹽少許

水3.5公升

做法：

1. 排骨冷水入鍋，汆水。所有藥材浸水，甘筍以滾刀切塊。粟米切段。

2. 煲滾水，加排骨、甘筍、粟米 、蜜棗，還有全部藥材。蓋上，收中細火煲2小時，加鹽調味。

Agrocybe aegerita and Cordyceps flowers soup

Ingredients:

Dried Cordyceps flowers 20g

Dried Agrocybe aegerita 30g

Dried Chinese yam 3 slices

Dried sweet date 2 pcs

Spareribs 400g

Dried black fungus 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Sweet corn 1 pc

Pilose Asiabell 10g

Largehead Atractylodes Rh. 5 slices

Radix Astragali 10g

Salt little

Water 3.5 L

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it. Soak the Chinese medicine. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces.

2. Boil 3.5 L of water, put in spareribs, carrot, sweet corn and dried sweet date. Then put in all Chinese medicine. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 2 hours. Put in salt.

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

-----------------------------

