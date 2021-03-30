茶樹菇蟲草花湯

材料：

蟲草花20克

茶樹菇30克

淮山3片

蜜棗2粒

排骨400克

白背黑木耳1朵

甘筍1條

粟米1條

黨參10克

白朮5片

北茋10克

鹽少許

水3.5公升

做法：

1. 排骨冷水入鍋，汆水。所有藥材浸水，甘筍以滾刀切塊。粟米切段。

2. 煲滾水，加排骨、甘筍、粟米 、蜜棗，還有全部藥材。蓋上，收中細火煲2小時，加鹽調味。

Agrocybe aegerita and Cordyceps flowers soup

Ingredients:

Dried Cordyceps flowers 20g

Dried Agrocybe aegerita 30g

Dried Chinese yam 3 slices

Dried sweet date 2 pcs

Spareribs 400g

Dried black fungus 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Sweet corn 1 pc

Pilose Asiabell 10g

Largehead Atractylodes Rh. 5 slices

Radix Astragali 10g

Salt little

Water 3.5 L

Steps:

1. Put spareribs in cold water and blanch it. Soak the Chinese medicine. Cut carrot into hob blocks. Cut sweet corn in pieces.

2. Boil 3.5 L of water, put in spareribs, carrot, sweet corn and dried sweet date. Then put in all Chinese medicine. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 2 hours. Put in salt.

