蒜子浸菠菜

材料：

菠菜150克

蒜頭10瓣

蝦皮1湯匙

清湯2杯

鹽少許

糖少許

做法：

1. 油中加入蒜頭，開中小火炸蒜頭。菠菜切根，再切段分開梗和葉。

2. 煮滾兩杯清湯，加入1湯匙炸蒜油。煮滾湯，加鹽和糖。

3. 先加入菠菜梗煮半分鐘，再加入菜葉煮軟，加入炸蒜和蝦皮。

Soaked spinach with soup and fried garlics

Ingredients:

Spinach 150g

Garlic 10 cloves

Dried shrimp 1 tablespoon

Chicken broth 2 cups

Salt little

Sugar little

Steps:

1. Put garlic in oil, then turn to mid-low heat and deep fry garlic. Cut the root of spinach, then cut stem and leaves separately.

2. Boil 2 cups of chicken broth, put in 1 tablespoon of garlic oil, salt and sugar.

3. Put in spinach stem and cook for 30 seconds. Put in spinach leaves, fried garlic and dried shrimp.

