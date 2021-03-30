蒜子浸菠菜
材料：
菠菜150克
蒜頭10瓣
蝦皮1湯匙
清湯2杯
鹽少許
糖少許
做法：
1. 油中加入蒜頭，開中小火炸蒜頭。菠菜切根，再切段分開梗和葉。
2. 煮滾兩杯清湯，加入1湯匙炸蒜油。煮滾湯，加鹽和糖。
3. 先加入菠菜梗煮半分鐘，再加入菜葉煮軟，加入炸蒜和蝦皮。
Soaked spinach with soup and fried garlics
Ingredients:
Spinach 150g
Garlic 10 cloves
Dried shrimp 1 tablespoon
Chicken broth 2 cups
Salt little
Sugar little
Steps:
1. Put garlic in oil, then turn to mid-low heat and deep fry garlic. Cut the root of spinach, then cut stem and leaves separately.
2. Boil 2 cups of chicken broth, put in 1 tablespoon of garlic oil, salt and sugar.
3. Put in spinach stem and cook for 30 seconds. Put in spinach leaves, fried garlic and dried shrimp.
