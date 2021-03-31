椒鹽三文魚鮫

材料：

三文魚鮫2件

紅甜椒1/4個

蒜頭2瓣

乾葱1粒

椒鹽2茶匙

鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

七味粉1茶匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 三文魚鮫印乾水分，加入鹽、黑椒、七味粉，醃30分鐘。

2. 蒜頭切碎；乾葱切碎；紅甜椒切粒。

3. 燒熱米糠油，加入三文魚鮫，煎至金黃色，取出。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱、蒜頭、紅甜椒，炒至均勻。

5. 加入三文魚鮫、椒鹽。

Pan fried Salmon Fin with Pepper Salt

Ingredients:

Salmon fin 2 pcs

Red sweet pepper 1/4 pc

Garlic 2 slices

Dried shallot 1 pc

Pepper salt 2 teaspoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Shichimi 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe salmon fin with kitchen paper, put in salt, black pepper and shichimi, marinate 30 mins.

2. Mince garlic. Mince dried shallot. Dice red sweet pepper.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, put in salmon fin, pan fry until golden brown and take out.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in dried shallot and garlic, red sweet pepper and stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in salmon fin and pepper salt, stir well.

