薑汁蒜香炒椰菜配台灣香腸

材料：

椰菜1/2個

台灣香腸6條

薑 30克

蒜頭3瓣

蠔油1湯匙

糖1/2湯匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 椰菜切件，以鹽水浸30分鐘。

2. 台灣香腸切片；蒜頭切碎；薑磨汁。

3. 燒熱米糠油，爆香蒜頭。

4. 加入椰菜、糖、台灣香腸，炒至均勻。

5. 加入薑汁、蠔油，炒至均勻。

Stir fried Cabbage and Taiwanese Sausage with Ginger Juice and Garlic

Ingredients:

Cabbage 1/2 pc

Taiwanese sausage 6 pcs

Ginger 30g

Garlic 3 slices

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1/2 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut cabbage into pieces, then soak with salt water for 30 mins.

2. Slice Taiwanese sausage. Mince garlic. Grate ginger.

3. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry garlic.

4. Put in cabbage, sugar, Taiwanese sausage and stir fry until mix well.

5. Put in ginger juice and oyster sauce, stir fry until mix well.

