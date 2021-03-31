銀芽韭黃沙嗲牛肉

材料：

銀芽300克

韭黃3両

牛肉片300克

乾葱2粒

蒜頭2瓣

糖2湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

胡椒粉2茶匙

麻油1茶匙

沙茶醬1湯匙

花生醬1湯匙

生抽1湯匙

蝦醬1茶匙

紹興酒2茶匙

米糠油 5湯匙

步驟：

1. 韭黃印乾水分，再切段；乾葱切碎；蒜頭切碎。

2. 將沙茶醬、花生醬、生抽、1湯匙糖、蝦醬、紹興酒混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

3. 將糖、蠔油、胡椒粉、麻油加入至牛肉，攪拌均勻，醃20分鐘。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入牛肉，煎至半熟，取出。

5. 原鑊燒熱米糠油，加入乾葱、蒜頭、醬汁，煮至滾起，取出。

6. 燒熱米糠油，爆香銀芽、韭黃。

7. 加入牛肉、醬汁，煮3分鐘。

Stir fried Beef, Mung Bean Sprout and Hotbed Chives with Satay sauce

Ingredients:

Mung bean sprout 300g

Hotbed chives 3 taels

Sliced beef 300g

Dried shallot 2 pcs

Garlic 2 slices

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Pepper 2 teaspoons

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Satay sauce 1 tablespoon

Peanut butter 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Fine shrimp sauce 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 2 teaspoons

Rice bran oil 5 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Wipe hotbed chives with kitchen paper, cut hotbed chives into pieces. Mince dried shallot. Mince garlic.

2. Mix satay sauce, peanut butter, soy sauce, 1 tablespoon sugar, fine shrimp sauce, Shao Xing wine, mix well as sauce.

3. Put sugar, oyster sauce, pepper, sesame oil into beef, mix well, marinate 20 mins.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in beef and pan fry until half cooked, take out.

5. Heat the rice bran oil into the same pan, put in dried shallot and garlic, then put in the sauce and cook until boiled, take out.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry mung bean sprout, hotbed chives.

7. Put in beef and the sauce and cook for 3 mins.

