人參果紅蘿蔔瘦肉湯

材料：

人參果6個

紅蘿蔔1條

瘦肉200克

蜜棗2粒

無花果2粒

紹興酒1湯匙

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 紅蘿蔔去皮、切件；人參果對切。

2. 瘦肉加入紹興酒氽水，洗淨。

3. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時，加入適量鹽。

Pork Lean Soup with Sapodilla and Carrot

Ingredients:

Sapodilla 6 pcs

Carrot 1 pc

Pork lean 200g

Sweet jujube 2 pcs

Dried fig 2 pcs

Shao Xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt some

Steps:

1. Peel carrot and cut into pieces. Cut sapodilla into two pieces.

2. Blanch pork lean with Shao Xing wine then wash.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 1.5 hours with low heat, finally put in some salt.

