杯杯番茄肉碎炒蛋

材料：

大番茄3個

蛋1.5隻

葱2條

豬肉碎80克

清湯2湯匙

粟粉水少許

調味：

茄汁1.5湯匙

糖半茶匙

鹽少許

胡椒粉少許

醃料：

糖少許

胡椒粉少許

粟粉少許

老抽少許

做法：

1. 豬肉碎加醃料拌勻。打蛋。切葱花。番茄切去頂部，挖出番茄肉連汁。番茄杯底部切少許至可平放。番茄頂和挖出的番茄肉切粒。

2. 燒熱油，倒入蛋炒至僅熟盛起。原鑊加少許葱爆香，加入豬肉碎同炒至散，然後加入番茄粒同炒。加入茄汁、糖、鹽和胡椒粉，加清湯2湯匙同炒，蓋上中火煮2分鐘。開蓋，加粟粉水收汁。

3. 炒蛋回鑊，加少許葱花炒勻。將番茄炒蛋放入番茄杯，餘下的盛在碟上，撒葱花。

Sauteed tomatoes and eggs

Ingredients:

Large tomato 3 pcs

Egg 1.5 pcs

Green onion 2 pcs

Minced pork 80g

Chicken broth 2 Tablespoon

Cornstarch water Little

Seasoning:

Ketchup 1.5 Tablespoons

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Salt Little

Pepper Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Pepper Little

Cornstarch Little

Dark soy sauce Little

Steps:

1. Marinate pork with sugar, pepper, and cornstarch. Put in dark soy sauce and stir well. Beat the egg. Shred green onion. Cut the head of tomato. Take out tomato pulp and juice, then slightly cut the base of tomato. Dice the tomato head and tomato pulp.

2. Stir fry egg until half cooked and pick it up. Stir fry green onion, put in minced pork and stir fry it. Put in tomato pulp, ketchup, sugar, salt and pepper. Put in 2 tablespoons of chicken broth. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 2 minutes. Open the lid and thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

3. Stir fry with egg and green onion. Put the tomato and egg in tomato cup, then put the rest on plate. Put on green onion.

