火腿虎蝦卷

材料：

西班牙火腿6片

大虎蝦6隻

蒜粉1茶匙

雜錦香草1茶匙

黑椒碎1茶匙

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1. 大虎蝦剪觸角和蝦腳，背部剪開去殼，蝦腹位置剪幾下。

2. 蝦身撒蒜粉、黑椒和香草抹勻，捲上火腿。

3. 燒熱油，放入蝦卷，細火煎蝦。反轉煎至表面轉色，蓋上煎半分鐘。灒紹酒，蓋上以大火焗5秒，撒上香草。

Ham and tiger prawn rolls

Ingredients:

Spanish ham 6 pcs

Tiger prawn 6 pcs

Garlic powder 1 teaspoon

Mixed herbs 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut rostrum and legs of prawn. Cut the back and peel the shell. Cut the abdomen.

2. Put garlic powder, black pepper and herbs on prawn and marinate it. Roll with ham.

3. Heat the oil, put on prawn roll and pan fry in low heat. Turn to another side. Cover and pan fry the prawn for ½ minute. Pour in Shao Xing wine, cover the lid for 5 seconds. Put on herbs.

