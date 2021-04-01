醋拌茄子

材料：

手指茄子5隻

芫荽1棵

芝麻1茶匙

花椒1茶匙

乾辣椒4條

蒜頭3瓣

麻油少許

滾油2湯匙

醬汁：

糖半茶匙

黑醋1湯匙

生抽1湯匙

做法：

1. 茄子切段，再切條。將茄子外皮向上，排入蒸盤中，掃上麻油，茄子隔水蒸5分鐘。

2. 蒜頭切碎，乾辣椒切粒，芫荽分開梗和葉。

3. 芫荽梗切碎，連同辣椒、蒜頭、花椒和芝麻，灒入滾油。加糖、黑醋和生抽拌勻成醬汁，淋上茄子，放上芫荽葉裝飾。

Eggplants with vinegar sauce

Ingredients:

Finger eggplant 5 pcs

Coriander 1 bunch

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Sichuan pepper 1 teaspoon

Dried chili 4 pcs

Garlic 3 cloves

Sesame oil Little

Boiled oil 2 Tablespoons

Sauce:

Sugar ½ teaspoon

Black vinegar 1 Tablespoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Steps:

1. Cut eggplant in pieces and cut in strips. Put eggplant on plate, spread sesame oil on eggplant skin. Steam eggplant for 5 minutes.

2. Shred garlic, dice dried chili. Cut coriander stem and leaves.

3. Shred coriander stem. Put stem, chili and garlic in bowl, then put in Sichuan pepper and sesame. Pour in boiled oil. Put in sugar, black vinegar and soy sauce as sauce. Pour sauce on eggplant, and put on coriander leaves.

