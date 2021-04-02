蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
membership campaign button
English
焦點
要聞
突發
娛樂
兩岸
國際
財經
果籽
飲食男女
體育
賽馬

三餸一湯｜蓮藕章魚鯊魚骨湯 Shark Cartilage Soup with Lotus Root and Dried Octopus

1小時前

蓮藕章魚鯊魚骨湯

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜臘腸粉絲蒸貴妃蚌 Steamed Short Necked Clam with Chinese Sausage and Vermicelli

材料：

蓮藕1條

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜香葱XO醬蒸鮮雞 Steamed Chicken with Spring Onion and XO Sauce

章魚1隻

鯊魚骨6両

西施骨400克

眉豆4両

花生4両

蜜棗3粒

紹興酒1湯匙

鹽 適量

步驟：

1. 蓮藕切段，再切件。

2. 章魚、鯊魚骨、眉豆、花生各浸水10分鐘。

3. 西施骨加紹興酒氽水，再洗淨西施骨。

4. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Shark Cartilage Soup with Lotus Root and Dried Octopus

Ingredients:

Lotus root 1 pc

Dried octopus 1 pc

Shark cartilage 6 taels

Pork bone 400g

Black eyed bean 4 taels

Peanut 4 taels

Sweet jujube 3 pcs

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Salt some

Steps:

1. Cut lotus root into pieces.

2. Soak dried octopus, shark cartilage, black eyed bean and peanut each for 10 mins.

3. Blanch Shao xing wine and pork bone, then wash pork bone.

4. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid and cook 2 hours with low heat, put in some salt.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購海外訂購按此

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

食譜粵菜家常菜湯水蔬菜豬肉豆類60分鐘以上
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner