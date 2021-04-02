臘腸粉絲蒸貴妃蚌

材料：

貴妃蚌4隻

臘腸1/2條

粉絲1包

蒜頭3瓣

牛油 50克

葱1棵

麻油2湯匙

鹽1茶匙

黑椒1茶匙

胡椒粉1茶匙

米糠油 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸水；蒜頭切碎；葱切粒；臘腸切粒；貴妃蚌洗淨。

2. 燒熱米糠油，爆香臘腸，取出。

3. 原鑊燒熱牛油，加入蒜頭，炒1分鐘。

4. 將牛油蒜頭加入至粉絲，攪拌均勻。

5. 將粉絲放在碟上，加入貴妃蚌、鹽、黑椒、胡椒粉、臘腸、葱。

6. 以大火蒸2分30秒，取出。

7. 燒熱麻油，灒入至貴妃蚌。

Steamed Short Necked Clam with Chinese Sausage and Vermicelli

Ingredients:

Short necked clam 4 pcs

Chinese sausage 1/2 pc

Vermicelli 1 pack

Garlic 3 slices

Butter 50g

Spring onion 1 pc

Sesame oil 2 tablespoons

Salt 1 teaspoon

Black pepper 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Mince garlic. Dice spring onion. Dice Chinese sausage. Wash short necked clam.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, stir fry Chinese sausage and take out.

3. Heat the butter with the same pan, put in garlic, stir fry 1 min.

4. Put butter and garlic into vermicelli and mix well.

5. Put vermicelli on the plate, put in short necked clam, salt, black pepper, pepper, Chinese sausage, spring onion.

6. Steam 2 mins 30 seconds with high heat and take out.

7. Heat the sesame oil, put into short necked clam.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！