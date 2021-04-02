香葱XO醬蒸鮮雞

材料：

雞1/2隻

乾葱2瓣

葱1棵

辣椒1隻

薑 20克

XO醬1湯匙

糖1湯匙

生抽1/2湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

紹興酒1/2湯匙

生粉1/2湯匙

麻油2茶匙

步驟：

1. 雞印乾水分，將糖、生抽、蠔油、紹興酒、生粉、麻油加入至雞，攪拌均勻，醃15分鐘，將雞擺上碟。

2. 乾葱切絲；薑切絲；辣椒切粒；葱切粒。

3. 將乾葱、葱、薑、辣椒、XO醬加入至雞。

4. 以大火蒸雞13分鐘。

Steamed Chicken with Spring Onion and XO Sauce

Ingredients:

Chicken 1/2 pc

Dried shallot 2 slices

Spring onion 1 pc

Hot pepper 1 pc

Ginger 20g

XO sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Shao xing wine 1/2 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1/2 tablespoon

Sesame oil 2 teaspoons

Steps:

1. Wipe chicken with kitchen paper, put sugar, soy sauce, oyster sauce, Shao xing wine, cornstarch, sesame oil into chicken, mix well and marinate 15 mins, put chicken on the plate.

2. Shred dried shallot. Shred ginger. Dice hot pepper. Dice spring onion.

3. Put dried shallot, spring onion, ginger, hot pepper, XO sauce into chicken.

4. Steam chicken 13 mins with high heat.

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！