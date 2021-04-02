味噌青瓜炒嫩肉

材料：

青瓜1條

豬肉150克

蒜頭2瓣

薑 30克

糖4茶匙

蠔油1湯匙

鹽1茶匙

紹興酒1湯匙

生粉3茶匙

麻油2茶匙

味噌1湯匙

味醂1湯匙

日式醬油1/2湯匙

水1湯匙

米糠油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 蒜頭切碎；薑磨成茸；青瓜削去部分外皮，切片。

2. 豬肉切片，加入2茶匙糖、蠔油、鹽、紹興酒、2茶匙生粉、麻油，攪拌均勻，醃10分鐘。

3. 將味噌、味醂、糖、日式醬油、水、薑茸、生粉混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

4. 燒熱米糠油，加入豬肉，煎至金黃色，取出。

5. 燒熱原鑊，爆香蒜頭，加入青瓜、醬汁，煮至滾起，最後加入豬肉，炒3分鐘。

Stir fried Pork Lean with Cucumber and Miso

Ingredients:

Cucumber 1 pc

Pork lean 150g

Garlic 2 slices

Ginger 30g

Sugar 4 teaspoons

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Salt 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 3 teaspoons

Sesame oil 2 teaspoons

Miso 1 tablespoon

Mirin 1 tablespoon

Japanese soy sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Water 1 tablespoon

Rice bran oil 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Mince garlic. Grate ginger. Peel a part of cucumber and slice.

2. Slice pork lean, put in 2 teaspoons sugar, oyster sauce, salt, Shao xing wine, 2 teaspoons cornstarch, sesame oil, mix well and marinate 10 mins.

3. Mix miso, mirin, sugar, Japanese soy sauce, water, grated ginger, cornstarch, mix well as sauce.

4. Heat the rice bran oil, put in pork lean and pan fry until golden brown and take out.

5. Heat the same pan, stir fry garlic and put in cucumber, put in the sauce and cook until boiled, finally put in pork lean and stir fry 3 mins.

