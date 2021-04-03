瑤柱琵琶豆腐

材料：

盒裝豆腐 1盒

蝦膠 75克

熟瑤柱 30克

叉燒粒 60克

葱花 20克

冬菇粒 30克

蝦米茸 75克

菜心 6條

雞蛋 半隻

生粉 20克

自發粉 30克

雞湯 少許

油 20克

鹽 少許

糖 少許

雞粉 少許

生粉水 適量

老抽 少許

蠔油 少許

做法：

1. 冬菇切粒；豆腐壓出水分；生粉、自發粉、水、油拌勻成脆漿，水跟粉比例1:1，拌勻後備用。

2. 把豆腐、叉燒粒、蝦米茸、蝦膠及冬菇放到大碗裏，下雞蛋液、脆漿及生粉，不停攪拌至起膠，拌勻後加少許雞粉、鹽及糖調味，再繼續攪拌至黏身，如感到水分仍太濕，可加些生粉再調配。

3. 燒熱油，把湯匙羹沾些熱油，然後舀一匙豆腐餡，輕輕塑形，接着放入油裏炸，然後匙羹再沾一沾油，才舀下一羹豆腐餡炸熟。

4. 待琵琶豆腐炸熟的時候，另備一鍋水，煲滾下少許鹽及油，然後下菜心烚熟。

5. 琵琶豆腐炸至浮起，代表水分已逼出及炸熟，盛起瀝乾油，然後上碟，再以菜心伴碟。

6. 最後小鍋裏加少許雞湯，加入少許瑤柱，以少許雞粉及蠔油調味。煮滾後熄火，加入生粉水埋成芡汁，加少許老抽調色，煮成瑤柱芡汁，最後淋在琵琶豆腐上即可。

Pan-Fried Tofu with Shrimp Paste

Ingredients:

Tofu 1 pack

Shrimp paste 75g

Dried scallop 30g, cooked

BBQ pork 60g, diced

Scallion 20g, diced

Shiitake mushroom 30g, diced

Dried shrimps 75g, minced

Choi sum 6 stalks

Egg 1/2pc

Corn starch 20g

Self-raising flour 30g

Chicken stock little

Oil 20g

Salt little

Sugar little

Chicken powder little

Corn starch and water mixture some

Dark soy sauce little

Oyster sauce little

Method:

1. Dice Shiitake mushrooms; squeeze water out of tofu; mix corn starch, self-raising flour, water and oil to make a frying batter, ratio of water to powder being 1:1, set aside.

2. Place tofu, diced BBQ pork, minced dried shrimps, shrimp paste and Shiitake mushroom in a large bowl, add beaten egg, frying batter and corn starch, keep mixing until mixture becomes gelatinous, season with a little chicken powder, salt and sugar, mix again until mixture becomes sticky, add more corn starch if the mixture is too moist.

3. Heat oil in a wok, dab a spoon with heated oil, then scoop a spoonful of tofu mixture, mould it with another spoon into oval shape, slide into the oil for frying, repeat for the rest of the mixture.

4. When the tofu balls are frying, prepare another pot of water, bring to a boil, add a little salt and oil, then poach the choi sum till cooked.

5. When the tofu balls float, meaning their moistures have evaporated and they are cooked, drain and transfer to a plate, garnish with choi sum on the side.

6. In a milk pan, add a little chicken stock and cooked dried scallop, season with chicken powder and oyster sauce. Bring to a boil, then turn off heat, thicken with corn starch mixture and colour with dark soy sauce to make a dried scallop sauce, pour over the fried tofu and serve.

-----------------------------

《香港經典小食》結集64款經典小食，訴說食物來源典故，披露獨門製作方法。即日起於各大書報攤有售，並於「你的優惠」網上獨家發售，按此立即購買。（海外讀者訂購請按此）

-----------------------------

蘋果初心不變！26周年「撐蘋果Tee」預售：

你的優惠訂購（海外訂購按此）

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！