豉蒜生炒涼瓜
材料：
涼瓜 300克
脢肉碎75克
紅及黃甜椒 40克
乾葱 30克
辣豆豉醬 30克
蒜茸（拍扁剁碎） 30克
蒜片 30克
雞蛋 半隻
雞粉 少許
蠔油 少許
糖 少許
做法：
1. 涼瓜切片後，用鹽水浸約五分鐘然後沖洗乾淨，以去除苦澀味，備用。
2. 脢肉碎加入蛋漿拌勻，備用。
3. 燒熱鑊，先白鑊烘乾涼瓜，然後下少許油煎一煎，盛起備用。
4. 燒熱鑊下油，倒入脢肉碎炒開，炒至五、六成熟，加入蒜片及蒜茸同炒，再加入乾葱炒香，爆炒至香氣出，下辣豆豉醬，接着涼瓜回鑊。
5. 下雞粉、蠔油、糖調味炒勻，再加入彩椒快炒，即可上碟。
Stir-Fried Bitter Gourd with Black Bean and Garlic
Ingredients:
Bitter gourd 300g
Boston butt pork 75g, minced
Red and yellow bell pepper 40g
Shallot 30g
Spicy black bean sauce 30g
Garlic 30g, minced
Garlic 30g, sliced
Egg 1/2 pc
Chicken powder little
Oyster sauce little
Sugar little
Method:
1. Slice bitter gourd, soak in salt water for 5 mins, then rinse to remove the bitterness, set aside.
2. Mix beaten egg with minced pork, set aside
3. Heat wok, stir in bitter gourd slices without oil until dried, then add some oil to pan fry slightly, set aside.
4. In a heated wok, drizzle in oil, stir fry minced pork until broken up and half-cooked, add sliced and minced garlic, sauté, mix in shallot, sauté until fragrant, add spicy black bean sauce, return bitter gourd to wok.
5. Season with chicken powder, oyster sauce and sugar, add bell peppers and sauté briskly, serve.
