豉蒜生炒涼瓜

材料：

涼瓜 300克

脢肉碎75克

紅及黃甜椒 40克

乾葱 30克

辣豆豉醬 30克

蒜茸（拍扁剁碎） 30克

蒜片 30克

雞蛋 半隻

雞粉 少許

蠔油 少許

糖 少許

做法：

1. 涼瓜切片後，用鹽水浸約五分鐘然後沖洗乾淨，以去除苦澀味，備用。

2. 脢肉碎加入蛋漿拌勻，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊，先白鑊烘乾涼瓜，然後下少許油煎一煎，盛起備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，倒入脢肉碎炒開，炒至五、六成熟，加入蒜片及蒜茸同炒，再加入乾葱炒香，爆炒至香氣出，下辣豆豉醬，接着涼瓜回鑊。

5. 下雞粉、蠔油、糖調味炒勻，再加入彩椒快炒，即可上碟。

Stir-Fried Bitter Gourd with Black Bean and Garlic

Ingredients:

Bitter gourd 300g

Boston butt pork 75g, minced

Red and yellow bell pepper 40g

Shallot 30g

Spicy black bean sauce 30g

Garlic 30g, minced

Garlic 30g, sliced

Egg 1/2 pc

Chicken powder little

Oyster sauce little

Sugar little

Method:

1. Slice bitter gourd, soak in salt water for 5 mins, then rinse to remove the bitterness, set aside.

2. Mix beaten egg with minced pork, set aside

3. Heat wok, stir in bitter gourd slices without oil until dried, then add some oil to pan fry slightly, set aside.

4. In a heated wok, drizzle in oil, stir fry minced pork until broken up and half-cooked, add sliced and minced garlic, sauté, mix in shallot, sauté until fragrant, add spicy black bean sauce, return bitter gourd to wok.

5. Season with chicken powder, oyster sauce and sugar, add bell peppers and sauté briskly, serve.

