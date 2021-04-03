自製XO醬煎海中蝦

材料：

海中蝦 300克

乾葱30克

蒜茸30克

彩甜椒粒30克

雞湯 少許

蠔油 少許

自家XO醬：

乾葱 150克

蒜茸 150克

菜油 750毫升

蝦米茸 75克

熟瑤柱絲 75克

金華火腿茸 35克

豆瓣醬 120克

蝦頭油 100克

指天椒粒 75克

糖 30克

做法：

1. 先製作XO醬。燒熱油，先逐少逐少下蒜茸，然後轉中火，邊炸邊攪動，感到蒜茸輕身，水分蒸發，接着下乾葱同炸，同樣要逐少逐少加入，否則油溫會一下子降太低。

2. 炸至蒜茸、乾葱開始浮起，不再沉底，約六成左右，加入蝦米茸，同樣慢慢邊攪邊炸至水分消失，感覺到蝦米變輕身，即可下瑤柱絲，同樣炸至輕身，即可加入金華火腿茸炸一會，接着下指天椒。

3. 待所有材料都炸香，熄火，加入糖、豆瓣醬、蝦頭油拌勻，然後開中火把材料炒至完全融合。炒好後，把XO醬鋪在平薄的鑊，鑊底以筷子托起，大約攤涼45分鐘至一個半小時後，即可分數瓶盛入玻璃瓶裏以作保存。

4. 可以開始煎蝦。蝦先剪去蝦腳、蝦槍等尖角，然後洗乾淨，接着用毛巾或廚房紙把蝦的水分索乾。

5. 燒熱鑊下油，關少一點火，放入蝦，慢慢煎至八成熟，盛起備用。

6. 另燒熱鑊下油，下乾葱、蒜茸及XO醬炒香，加少許雞湯，再加少許蠔油調味。接着把蝦回鑊，炒至中蝦吸收XO醬及乾身，下彩椒粒炒勻裝飾，即可上碟。

Pan-Fried Prawns with Home-Made XO Sauce

Ingredients:

Prawns 300g

Shallot 30g

Garlic 30g, mince

Rainbow bell pepper 30g, diced

Chicken stock little

Oyster sauce little

Home-made XO sauce:

Shallot 150g

Garlic 150g, minced

Vegetable oil 750ml

Dried shrimp 75g, minced

Dried scallop 75g, cooked and shredded

Jinhua ham 35g, minced

Chilli bean sauce 120g

Shrimp head oil 100g

Bird’s eye chilli 75g, diced

Sugar 30g

Method:

1. Prepare XO sauce. Heat oil in a wok, add minced garlic little by little, turn to medium heat, keep stirring while frying, when the garlic’s moisture evaporates and feels lighter, add shallot little by little as well, otherwise the oil temperature will drop abruptly.

2. When just over half of the garlic and shallot float, add dried shrimp, also keep stirring while frying until its moisture evaporates and becomes light, add dried scallop, fry until light, add Jinhua ham; after frying for a while, add bird’s eye chilli.

3. When all ingredients become fragrant, turn off heat, add sugar, chilli bean sauce and shrimp head oil, mix well, stir fry in medium heat until ingredients are well combined. Spread the XO sauce over a thin pan, elevate the pan with chopsticks underneath, cool for 45 mins to 1.5 hr, transfer to glass jars for storage.

4. Prepare the prawns. Cut off their legs and sharp spines, rinse then blot dry with a towel or kitchen towel.

5. Heat wok, add oil, then lower the heat, pan fry the prawns until 80% cooked, drain and set aside.

6. Heat another wok, add oil, sauté shallot, minced garlic and XO sauce till fragrant, pour a little chicken stock, season with a little oyster sauce. Return the prawns to the wok, sauté until they absorb the XO sauce and dry up, stir in diced rainbow pepper as garnish, serve.

