三餸一湯｜蒜香牛油白蘑菇 Pan fried White Button Mushroom with Garlic and Butter

49分鐘前

蒜香牛油白蘑菇

材料：

蒜頭 1/2個

白蘑菇 300克

黑椒 2茶匙

牛油 3湯匙

步驟：

1. 蒜頭攪碎。

2. 燒熱米糠油，加入白蘑菇，蓋上蓋，煎3分鐘。

3. 反轉另一面，加入牛油、蒜頭，蓋上蓋，轉小火，煮3分鐘。

4. 加入黑椒，攪拌均勻。

Pan fried White Button Mushroom with Garlic and Butter

Ingredients:

Garlic 1/2 pc

White button mushroom 300g

Black pepper 2 teaspoons

Butter 3 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Mince garlic.

2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in white button mushroom, cover the lid and pan fry 3 mins.

3. Turn to other side, put in butter and garlic, cover the lid, turn to low heat and cook 3 mins.

4. Put in black pepper and mix well.

