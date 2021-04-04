蒜香牛油白蘑菇
材料：
蒜頭 1/2個
白蘑菇 300克
黑椒 2茶匙
牛油 3湯匙
步驟：
1. 蒜頭攪碎。
2. 燒熱米糠油，加入白蘑菇，蓋上蓋，煎3分鐘。
3. 反轉另一面，加入牛油、蒜頭，蓋上蓋，轉小火，煮3分鐘。
4. 加入黑椒，攪拌均勻。
Pan fried White Button Mushroom with Garlic and Butter
Ingredients:
Garlic 1/2 pc
White button mushroom 300g
Black pepper 2 teaspoons
Butter 3 tablespoons
Steps:
1. Mince garlic.
2. Heat the rice bran oil, put in white button mushroom, cover the lid and pan fry 3 mins.
3. Turn to other side, put in butter and garlic, cover the lid, turn to low heat and cook 3 mins.
4. Put in black pepper and mix well.
