薑葱鯇魚腩腐竹煲

材料：

鯇魚腩 300克

腐竹 4條

薑 50克

葱 2棵

蒜頭 5瓣

乾葱 3粒

生抽 1湯匙

糖 1.5湯匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

紹興酒 1湯匙

生粉 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

米糠油 100毫升

步驟：

1. 鯇魚腩印乾水分、切件。

2. 腐竹切段；蒜頭去皮；乾葱去皮。

3. 薑切片；葱切段。

4. 將生抽、半湯匙糖、胡椒粉、紹興酒，加入至鯇魚腩，攪拌均勻，醃30分鐘，加入生粉，攪拌均勻。

5. 將蠔油、老抽、糖、少許水混合，攪拌均勻，成為醬汁。

6. 燒熱米糠油，以半煎炸形式煎鯇魚腩至金黃色，取出。

7. 倒出多餘油分，燒熱原鑊，加入薑、乾葱、蒜頭，炒至均勻。

8. 加入腐竹，炒至均勻，加入鯇魚腩，煎2分鐘。

9. 加入醬汁，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘，加入葱。

Braised Grass Carp Belly with Ginger, Spring Onion and Bean curd Sticks

Ingredients:

Grass carp belly 300g

Bean curd sticks 4 pcs

Ginger 50g

Spring onion 2 pcs

Garlic 5 slices

Dried shallot 3 pcs

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1.5 tablespoons

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Shao xing wine 1 tablespoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Rice bran oil 100ml

Steps:

1. Wipe grass carp belly with kitchen paper, then cut into pieces.

2. Cut bean curd sticks into pieces. Peel garlic. Peel dried shallot.

3. Slice ginger. Cut spring onion into sections.

4. Put soy sauce, 1/2 tablespoon sugar, pepper, Shao xing wine into grass carp belly, mix well and marinate 30 mins, put in cornstarch and mix well.

5. Mix oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar, a little water, mix well as sauce.

6. Heat the rice bran oil, Semi deep fry grass carp belly until golden brown and take out.

7. Pour out the excess oil, heat the same pan, put in ginger, dried shallot, garlic, stir fry until mix well.

8. Put in beancurd sticks, put in grass carp belly and pan fry 2 mins.

9. Put in the sauce, cover the lid and cook 5 mins, put in spring onion.

