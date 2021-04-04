蓮藕花生章魚湯

材料：

蓮藕 1條

花生 200克

章魚 1隻

瘦肉 300克

瑤柱 50克

紅蘿蔔 1條

鹽 適量

步驟‌：

1. 瑤柱、花生浸水。

2. 蓮藕切件；紅蘿蔔去皮，切件。

3. 瘦肉切件、汆水、洗淨。

4. 章魚剪開、汆水。

5. 將所有材料加入至滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時，加入適量鹽。

Dried Octopus Soup with Lotus Root and Peanut

Ingredients:

Lotus root 1 pc

Peanut 200g

Dried octopus 1 pc

Pork lean 300g

Dried scallops 50g

Carrot 1 pc

Salt some

Steps:

1. Soak dried scallops and peanut.

2. Cut lotus root into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Cut pork lean into pieces, blanch and wash.

4. Cut dried octopus and blanch.

5. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, turn to low heat and cook 2 hours, finally put in some salt.

