蒜香蒸魷魚

材料：

魷魚 5尾

日式火鍋葛絲 適量

葱花 適量

醬汁：

蒜頭 120克

辣椒 10克

豉油 2湯匙

米酒 2湯匙

鹽 1/4茶匙

糖 2茶匙

做法

1. 葛絲泡水約5至10分鐘；辣椒切碎；蒜頭剁成茸，備用。

2. 魷魚去除內臟後洗淨，撕去薄膜，再於表面輕割數刀。

3. 把蒜泥、辣椒碎、豉油、鹽、糖及米酒，混合拌勻成醬汁。

4. 在深碟上先鋪上葛絲，鋪上魷魚，淋上醬汁，以大火蒸約6分鐘。

5. 上碟，撒上葱花即可。

Steamed Garlic Squid

Ingredient:

Neritic squid 5 pcs

Kuzukiri (Arrowroot Noodles) some

Scallion some

Sauce:

Garlic 120g

Chili 10g

Soy sauce 2 tbsp

Rice wine 2 tbsp

Salt 1/4 tsp

Sugar 2 tsp

Methods:

1. Soaked the Kuzukiri in water before using. Chop the chili. Finely chop the garlic, set aside.

2. Remove the squid innards, then wash and rinse, tear away the thin membrane. Slice squid surface into few segments.

3. Mix the chopped garlic, chopped chili, soy sauce, sugar, salt and rice wine, stir well to form a sauce.

4. Spread the Kuzukiri on the deep dish, top with squid, pour the sauce, and steam on high heat for about 6 minutes.

5. Transfer to the plate and sprinkle with chopped scallion. Serve.

