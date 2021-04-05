炒青椒雜菇銀魚仔

材料：

青椒仔 20隻

舞茸菇 1包

杏鮑菇 1隻

日本銀魚仔 1/2盒

豉油 2湯匙

味醂 2湯匙

麻油 適量

做法︰

1. 青椒仔洗淨，去蒂，以刀在中間位置𠝹一刀。

2. 杏鮑菇切去根部，切半再切片；舞茸菇切去根部，用手掰開，備用。

3. 銀魚仔加入麻油拌勻，用白鑊烘香，盛起備用。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，將青椒仔及杏鮑菇炒香，加入舞茸菇炒勻，加入豉油、味醂調味。

5. 上碟，撒上銀魚仔即成。

Stir-fried Green peppers with mix mushrooms and anchovy

Ingredients:

Japan Shishito 20 pcs

Maitake mushroom 1 pack

King oyster Mushroom 1pc

Japanese anchovy 1/2 box

Soy sauce 2 tbsps

Mirin 2 tbsps

Sesame oil some

Methods:

1. Wash and rinse japan shishito, trim off the head, use knife to make a slit.

2. Trim off the roots of king oyster mushroom, cut it off and then cut into pieces. Trim off the roots of maitake mushrooms, and then pull little piece apart, set aside.

3. Mix Japanese anchovy with sesame oil, and then grill it in a wok without oil, set aside.

4. Heat the wok with oil, add the japan shishito and king oyster mushroom and stir- fry, add maitake mushrooms and stir-fry, add soy sauce and mirin to taste.

5. Transfer to the plate, sprinkle Japanese anchovy. Serve.

